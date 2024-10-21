Three Illegal Miners Remanded In Police Custody

In a significant breakthrough in illegal mining battle, the Koforidua Circuit Court B has remanded three persons into police custody for engaging in galamsey operations in the Birim River.

The suspects, Gideon Gabor, 32, Agyemang Meshach, 24, and Boampong Livingston, 43, were arrested by the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners task force during a special operation aimed at ridding water bodies of illegal miners.

Charges and Denial

The trio faces charges of conspiracy to commit crime and mining without a license, with their pleas not taken by the court presided over by Matilda Ribeiro.

However, the suspects claim the prosecution’s facts are untrue, stating they were arrested while returning from an errand and requesting bail.

The presiding judge has adjourned the case, tasking the prosecution to conclude investigations before the next court date on November 4, 2024.

Related Arrests

In a separate incident, three Chinese nationals and two Ghanaians were arrested in Atiwa West Municipality for illegal mining activities, with their equipment confiscated.

These arrests demonstrate the government’s commitment to tackling the galamsey menace.

BY Daniel Bampoe