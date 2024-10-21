NDC Minority Alleged Plot To Disrupt Parliament Exposed

A leaked WhatsApp chats from the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus has revealed an alleged plan to destabilize Parliament.

The plot, set to unfold on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, involves disrupting parliamentary proceedings, manipulating the Speaker, and mobilizing constituents to demonstrate solidarity.

Background

Tensions escalated after Speaker Alban Bagbin declared four parliamentary seats vacant, citing Article 97(1)(g) and (h) of Ghana’s Constitution.

The affected lawmakers – Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah (Amenfi Central), Andrew Asiamah Amoako (Fomena), Kwadjo Asante (Suhum), and Cynthia Mamle Morrison (Agona West) – had filed to contest the 2024 parliamentary elections as independent candidates or on opposing party tickets.

Leaked Chats Revelations

The leaked chats, allegedly from the NDC minority caucus WhatsApp group, outline strategies and statements from MPs:

1. *Hon. Betty Krosbi*: Urged collective participation in the “showdown,” emphasizing responsibility.

2. *Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu*: Proposed mobilizing 200 constituents from each of Accra’s 34 constituencies.

3. *Hon. Clement Apaak*: Invited colleagues to a press conference (Sunday) on the 6th floor.

4. *Hon. Richard Acheampong*: Vowed to expose undermining party members.

5. *Hon. Dr. Kwabena Donkor*: Advocated for adjourning Parliament sine die.

6. *Hon. Murtala Mohammed*: Warned against military intervention, stating that any officer would be treated as a criminal.

7. *Hon. Theresa Awuni*: Supported defying Supreme Court orders.

8. *Hon. Mahama Ayariga*: Urged collective action.

9. *Hon. Bede Zeiding*: Expressed frustration and readiness to fight.

10. *Hon. Edward Bawa*: Supported visible engagement in the parliamentary fight.

NDC Defends Speaker

The Opposition party has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Speaker Alban Bagbin, praising his leadership and commitment to protecting Parliament’s dignity.

At a press conference on Sunday, October 20, 2024, Cassiel Ato Forson, leader of the NDC Caucus, expressed confidence in Speaker Bagbin’s decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant.

The Supreme Court has since granted a stay of execution on the ruling.

Speaker Bagbin’s move has sparked a power struggle between the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 8th Parliament.

The NDC says it has a majority of 136 seats, while the NPP holds 135.

Reactions

Dr. Forson hailed Speaker Bagbin’s 32-year parliamentary career, describing him as “courageous and resolute.”

He urged Ghanaians to stand by the Speaker and resist attempts to undermine Parliament’s independence.

The NDC has vowed to reverse policies implemented by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, which they claim have pushed Ghana to the brink of economic crisis.

The ongoing controversy surrounding Speaker Bagbin’s ruling has heightened tensions in Ghana’s political landscape, with many watching to see how the situation unfolds.

NPP Vows To Walk Out

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has downplayed expectations of a dramatic confrontation in Parliament on Tuesday, October 22, stating that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will simply walk out if tensions escalate.

The Supreme Court’s intervention, suspending the Speaker’s ruling, has further complicated the issue.

NPP’s Legal Strategy

Afenyo-Markin emphasized that the NPP is aware of the ongoing legal proceedings and has already sought the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Speaker’s ruling.

A bailiff from the Supreme Court on Monday reportedly serves Parliament with the Court’s orders.

The NPP says its focus is on adhering to the Court’s orders rather than engaging in political theatrics.

