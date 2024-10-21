NDC Financier, Togolese Nationals Arrested In Galamsey Crackdown

A high-profile galamsey bust has exposed an alleged financier of the Opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, Noah Nana Anyimadu, as a key player in illegal mining operations based at Anyinam in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region.

He was arrested with some Togolese nationals by the Ghana Armed Forces and Small-Scale Mining Taskforce, revealing Noah’s involvement.

Recent Developments

Last week’s operation netted Togolese miners, speed boats and Chanfan machines.

Interrogations revealed Noah’s role in smuggling foreigners into Ghana. As an influential figure with ties to traditional circles, Noah allegedly exploited chieftaincy connections.

Evidence mounted when arrested miners disclosed 40 Chanfan machines belonging to Noah.

The Security forces apprehended the driver and impounded the equipment. Noah’s subsequent demands for release led to his arrest.

Controversy and Reactions

However, critics accuse the opposition NDC of hypocrisy, citing Noah’s past accusations against the NPP government.

-BY Daniel Bampoe