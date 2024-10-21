My Son Didn’t Kill With Gun, Bishop Salifu Breaks Silence On Fatal Accident

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has finally addressed the tragic accident involving his 16-year-old son, Elrad Salifu Amoako, which claimed the lives of two young girls in East Legon on October 12, 2024.

Speaking to his congregation on Sunday October 20, 2024, Bishop Amoako emphasized that the incident was an accident, not intentional.

“It was an accident. My son did not carry a gun to kill somebody. He involved himself in a terrible accident,” Bishop Amoako clarified, attributing the widespread attention to his own popularity.

He urged his church members to remain calm and avoid speculating about the incident, which is still under investigation.

The fatal accident occurred when Elrad Salifu Amoako lost control of a Jaguar SUV and collided with a 4×4 Acura vehicle, resulting in a catastrophic fire that claimed the lives of two girls, Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh.

Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, were arrested and charged with ‘allowing an unlicensed person to drive a vehicle’ following the incident.

While some have praised Bishop Amoako’s apology and explanation, others have criticized him for being insensitive to the victims’ families.

However, the incident has sparked heated debates about road safety, parental responsibility, and the influence of social status in Ghana.

BY Daniel Bampoe