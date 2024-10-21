Collapsed Building Claims One Life, Three Rescued

A devastating building collapse in Sokoban Wood Village, Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital has left one person dead and three others rescued.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, October 20, 2024, at a construction site where the victims were working.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), their Kejetia Fire crew responded promptly to a distress call at 2:45 am and launched a rescue operation upon arrival.

Four workers were trapped beneath the rubble, and despite the challenging situation, the GNFS team managed to rescue three individuals alive.

Rescue Efforts and Investigation

The body of the deceased was handed over to the Ghana Police Service for further investigation and preservation.

Authorities are now probing the cause of the collapse to determine whether safety protocols were violated.

The GNFS has urged construction companies and workers to strictly adhere to safety measures, emphasizing the importance of such precautions in preventing similar tragedies.

Statement from the GNFS

“The swift response from our team ensured three lives were saved.

However, this tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the need for all construction projects to comply with safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future,” the GNFS stated.

BY Daniel Bampoe