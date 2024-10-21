NDC Backs Bagbin Over ‘Gang Of 4 MPs’ Controversy

Cassiel Ato Forson

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Speaker Alban Bagbin, praising his leadership and commitment to protecting Parliament’s dignity.

At a press conference on Sunday October 20, 2024 Cassiel Ato Forson, leader of the NDC Caucus, expressed confidence in Speaker Bagbin’s decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant.

The Supreme Court has since granted a stay of execution on the ruling.

Background

Speaker Bagbin’s move has sparked a power struggle between the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 8th Parliament.

The NDC says it has a majority of 136 seats, while the NPP holds 135.

Reactions

Dr. Forson hailed Speaker Bagbin’s 32-year parliamentary career, describing him as “courageous and resolute.”

He urged Ghanaians to stand by the Speaker and resist attempts to undermine Parliament’s independence.

The NDC has vowed to reverse policies implemented by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, which they claim have pushed Ghana to the brink of economic crisis.

The ongoing controversy surrounding Speaker Bagbin’s ruling has heightened tensions in Ghana’s political landscape, with many watching to see how the situation unfolds.

BY Daniel Bampoe