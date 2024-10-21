We Will Crush NDC Tomorrow Over Gang Of 4 MPs – Annoh-Dompreh Boasts

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has sounded a stern warning to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), stating that the Majority Caucus will not relinquish their seats to the NDC as threatened.

This development follows Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant, citing Article 97(1)(g) and (h) of Ghana’s Constitution.

The affected lawmakers – Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah (Amenfi Central), Andrew Asiamah Amoako (Fomena), Kwadjo Asante (Suhum) and Cynthia Mamle Morrison (Agona West) – had filed to contest the 2024 parliamentary elections as independent candidates or on opposing party tickets.

Annoh-Dompreh emphasized that the Supreme Court has spoken on the matter, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs will adhere to the ruling, occupying their rightful seats on the right wing of the Speaker.

“We will sit at the right side of the Speaker, tomorrow is the Majority Side; we won’t allow the NDC to intimidate us,” he stated on Oman FM.

The Majority Chief Whip asserted that the NPP respects the rule of law and Ghanaians, rather than fearing the NDC.

He cautioned the NDC against attempting to seize their seats, warning, “Tomorrow, we will sit on our seats; NDC MPs should never try, or we will crush them.”

Annoh-Dompreh condemned the Speaker’s actions as a well-orchestrated agenda by the NDC, aimed at destabilizing parliament and creating national tensions.

He alleged the NDC is plotting to exploit parliamentary chaos, knowing they’re losing the elections.

The NPP had previously sought the Supreme Court’s intervention, seeking clarity on the matter.

Annoh-Dompreh reminded the NDC that the same court that ruled in favor of John Mahama is the same court today.

He warned Speaker Bagbin to exercise caution, as his actions may spark unnecessary confusion, potentially leading to dire consequences.

“If he doesn’t pay heed and something terrible happens in this country, one day we shall hold him responsible.”

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson, reaffirmed his caucus’s determination to defend their parliamentary majority despite a Supreme Court ruling that temporarily halts a decision by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

However, the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, ruled to stay the execution of Speaker Bagbin’s declaration, thereby preventing the immediate vacancy of the seats and maintaining the current parliamentary numbers.

Despite the ruling, Ato Forson, speaking at a press conference on Sunday, October 20, made it clear that the Minority Caucus is resolute in defending what they see as their rightful majority.

He stated that his team would “jealously guard” their position and expressed their unwillingness to back down or relent in their pursuit of what they believe is a fair representation in Parliament.

“The effect of the Speaker’s declaration is that currently, we no longer have an independent member of parliament. The NPP has 135 members… This effectively utters the configurations of parliament significantly”.

“The NPP group is now the minority caucus as defined in Order 6 of the Standing Orders of Parliament. The minority caucus means members of the party or parties that have the second largest number of seats in parliament,” he stated.

The NDC MPs in parliament now constitute the majority caucus in this 8th Parliament. We will jealously protect our new majority status and we will not bow, retreat nor surrender our lawfully earned status,” he stated.

Ato Forson also took the opportunity to criticize the Supreme Court’s intervention in what he described as a matter concerning the independence of Parliament.

He argued that the judiciary’s involvement in parliamentary affairs raised questions about the balance of power between the branches of government.

-BY Daniel Bampoe