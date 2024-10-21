Police Offer GHC20,000 Bounty For Information On NPP-NDC Mamobi Clash Suspect

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for Fatau Motorway, a key suspect in the October 13, 2024, clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Mamobi, Accra.

Background

Violence erupted during a rally, resulting in injuries and property damage.

The incident is part of a larger trend of escalating tensions between the two parties ahead of the 2024 elections.

Police Appeal

The Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Fatau Motorway, declaring him wanted in connection with the disturbances.

A reward of GHC20,000 is being offered for credible information leading to his arrest.

“The Police are appealing to the public to support our intelligence-led efforts by providing information that could lead to his arrest,” a statement from the Ghana Police Service read.

The Police have assured that all information provided will be treated confidentially and urged anyone with knowledge of Fatau Motorway’s whereabouts to come forward.

The ongoing investigation aims to hold perpetrators accountable and prevent future violence.

-BY Daniel Bampoe