Bishop Salifu Blasts Church Members Over Attack On Journalists

Bishop Salifu Amoako

In a bold move, Bishop Salifu Amoako, founder of Alive Chapel International, publicly condemned the actions of some church members who assaulted a journalist from EIB Network after court proceedings on October 17, 2024.

The incident occurred in the wake of a tragic accident involving his 16-year-old son, which claimed the lives of two young girls in East Legon on October 12, 2024.

Addressing his congregation on October 20, 2024, Bishop Amoako expressed regret and emphasized the importance of restraint, compassion, and understanding during challenging times.

He urged his followers to foster dialogue and approach the situation with empathy.

The bishop’s condemnation comes amid growing concerns about the safety of journalists in Ghana.

The attack on William Narh, the EIB Network reporter, has sparked widespread outrage and calls for greater protection for media personnel.

Background of the Incident

Bishop Amoako’s son, Elrad Salifu Amoako, was involved in a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two girls.

The incident sparked widespread outrage, and the bishop’s church members allegedly attacked the journalist covering the court proceedings.

Bishop Amoako’s Statement

“Control yourselves, ACI family, I urge you to have self-control. Some of you came to the court to disgrace me there… You didn’t behave wisely. You have added more battles to my battles already.”

BY Daniel Bampoe