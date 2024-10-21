NPP’s ‘Bold Solutions’ Campaign Gains Momentum In Akuapem North

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) grassroots mobilization efforts intensified over the weekend, as the Ofie Ladies and Akuapem North Women’s Wing staged a vibrant street campaign.

This initiative promoted the party’s achievements, spotlighting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid and Samuel Awuku’s parliamentary candidacy.

Empowering Market Women

At the Mandela Market, party members engaged traders, distributing educational materials and branded merchandise.

Women’s Organizer Linda Darkwaa highlighted Awuku’s previous visit, where market concerns were addressed, resulting in recent renovations.

Community Outreach

The campaign began at the Akropong School for the Blind, demonstrating the NPP’s commitment to inclusivity.

Party executives and supporters participated, reinforcing unity and development goals.

Awuku’s Vision for Progress

Sammi Awuku’s leadership and vision have resonated with constituents.

His dedication to public service earned recognition, including the Overall Best Public Sector CEO award.

This campaign showcased the NPP’s dedication to empowering communities, fostering progress and unity.

