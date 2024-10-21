NIA Workers On Indefinite Strike

The National Identification Authority (NIA) is facing an indefinite industrial action from its workers, effective today, October 21, 2024.

This decision comes after the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) failed to honor the workers’ request for Institution Specific Allowances.

The Public Services Workers Union of TUC (Ghana) NIA Division, in a letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of NIA, announced its intention to join the strike action declared by its mother union.

The union cited the government’s failure to address their concerns regarding allowances for public service workers under the Single Spine Pay Policy (SSPP).

As part of the strike, all members of the PSWU-NIA Division have been directed not to report to work today.

Additionally, workers are expected to wear red armbands and red T-shirts to show solidarity with the mother union.

The NIA, established by the National Identification Authority Act, 2006 (Act 707), is responsible for creating, maintaining, and promoting the use of national identity cards in Ghana.

With over 17.6 million Ghanaians registered, the authority plays a crucial role in the country’s digitalization agenda.

The strike action may impact the NIA’s services, including registration, card issuance, and identity verification.

The authority’s governing board, chaired by Abel Edusei, and its executive secretary, Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, have not publicly commented on the strike.

-BY Daniel Bampoe