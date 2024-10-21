Tolon Chief Attacked After Endorsing Bawumia

Naa Mohammed Abdulai

A disturbing incident has shaken the community of Gburmani in Tolon, Northern Region, where unknown gunmen attacked the residence of the Chief, Naa Mohammed Abdulai.

The attack, which occurred on Wednesday evening, left one person injured.

The Chief had recently declared his support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at a rally, sparking tensions in the community.

He also evoked the spirits of the land to deal with anyone who would vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party and its candidates.

Following the incident, the NDC has strongly condemned the Chief’s statements, warning him to stay out of partisan politics or face being treated as a political rival.

However, the party has also distanced itself from the attack on the Chief’s residence.

Condemnation and Reactions

A senior member of the Dagbon Traditional Council, Ku’ga Naa Abdulai, has condemned the Chief’s statements, cautioning traditional leaders to avoid meddling in partisan politics.

The NDC has also petitioned the Ya Naa and the Dagbon Traditional Council to caution the Gburma Dana.

Attack Details

According to the victim, Mashud, the armed men, numbering about eight, attacked the Chief’s residence, believing he was present.

A confrontation ensued when Mashud questioned their identity and mission.

“One of them hit my head with a cutlass. They already knew the Chief was going to Yendi for a meeting. They thought the Chief had returned to pass the night here,” Mashud claimed.

-BY Daniel Bampoe