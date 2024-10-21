Police Stop Enstoolment Of Asuomhene, Asuomhemaa

The Ghana Police Service has ordered the postponement of the enstoolment of Asuomhene and Asuomhemaa, initially scheduled for today, October 21, 2024.

This directive was issued in a letter dated October 20, 2024, from the District Police Headquarters in Asuom, Eastern South Region.

According to the letter, intelligence gathered by the Police indicates that the event was planned without proper notification, contrary to the Public Order Act 491/1994. Sections 1 and 2 of the Act require organizers to notify the Police in writing at least 5 days before the event.

The Eastern South Regional Commander Kibi instructed the District Police Commander to inform the organizers to postpone the event and comply with the necessary procedures.

Failure to comply may result in liability for any breach of peace.

However, the Police Service has urged the public to cooperate and ensure peaceful coexistence during this period.

-BY Daniel Bampoe