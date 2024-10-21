Court Shows Red Card To Bernard Mornah Over EC’s Disqualification

Bernard Mornah

An Accra High Court has upheld the Electoral Commission’s decision to disqualify People’s National Convention (PNC) flagbearer, Bernard Mornah, from the 2024 presidential election.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Apietu, the court deemed Mornah’s disqualification lawful.

Benard Mornah had applied to the Accra High Court on September 24, 2024, challenging his disqualification by the EC.

However, the High Court’s verdict brings an end to his hopes of contesting in the presidential election.

This development is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding the EC’s disqualification of presidential aspirants.

The EC had cited various reasons for Mornah’s disqualification, including issues with his nomination forms.

The PNC and Mornah’s supporters have expressed disappointment with the ruling, arguing that it undermines democratic principles.

However, the EC has maintained that its decision was based on the law and by the electoral regulations.

The High Court’s decision is final and binding, and Benard Mornah will not be able to participate in the upcoming presidential election.

The focus now shifts to the remaining presidential candidates and their campaigns ahead of the December 7 polls.

–BY Daniel Bampoe