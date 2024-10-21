Kudus Sees Red… Faces Six-Match Ban

Kudus clashed with Micky van de Ven and pushed the defender in the face

West Ham United forward, Mohammed Kudus, may be facing a potential six-match ban after his altercation during the 4-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the East London derby.

The incident, which occurred in the second half of the match, began when Kudus clashed with Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven.

After scoring the opening goal, the Ghana international kicked the ball at Van de Ven during a heated exchange and, when confronted, retaliated by pushing the defender in the face.

Van de Ven dramatically fell to the ground, which heightened the tension.

As the situation escalated, Kudus was involved in more confrontations, including a head collision with Richarlison and a subsequent altercation with Pape Mate Sarr, where he pushed his hands into Sarr’s face.

Initially, the on-field referee, Andrew Madley, only issued a yellow card, but after a VAR review, the decision was upgraded to a straight red card.

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean commented;

“When you look at the footage, he could have been sent off for the first incident alone.”

Dean further suggested that the FA could extend Kudus’ suspension.

“Because he hit two different players in the face, I think the FA will act on both [and the suspension extended],” Dean explained. Should this happen, Kudus could be sidelined until December.

