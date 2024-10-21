GTA To Hold National Tourism Awards

Akwasi Agyeman, GTA boss

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is set to organise this year’s edition of the National Tourism Awards on Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Osu Castle.

The awards ceremony will be under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

It is on the theme: “Sustaining tourism growth: The role of the private sector.”

About 400 guests, including seasoned practitioners and industry players in the tourism value chain – Hotels, Travel and Tour Agencies, and Car Rentals – will be attending the event.

Prior to this, the regional offices of the Ghana Tourism Authority have organised the Regional Tourism Awards from Friday, September 13, to Saturday, September 28, 2024.

A total of 38 awards, comprising 29 Competitive Awards, 7 Honorary Awards, and 2 Special Mention Awards, will be presented to deserving tourism establishments and personalities.

The Competitive Awards include Accommodation Services, Catering Services, Travel Services, Media, Events, and Corporate Organisations of the Year.

The Honorary Award is based on special recognition for outstanding contributions to the tourism industry in Ghana.

Established in 1997, the National Tourism Awards aim to acknowledge and reward industry players and stakeholders who have contributed immensely to the development of the tourism industry in Ghana.

The awards also aim to set the tone for high standards in service delivery among practitioners in the tourism industry, rewarding excellent performance, raising standards, encouraging healthy competition among industry players, and firmly positioning tourism as a vibrant economic sector while consolidating Ghana’s position as a preferred tourist destination.

Dignitaries who will grace the occasion include Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, the Diplomatic Community, Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and the Business Community.