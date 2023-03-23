Asa Savings & Loans Gives To Alafya Foundation

The beneficiaries with the donated items

Management of Asa Savings & Loans in the Sunyani Area has donated food items to the Alafya Foundation Ghana–Kids Shelter in Abesim.

The Foundation falls within the operational enclave of the branch and as such considered as a key institution which is part of the success story of Asa Savings and Loans.

Operational centres within the branch include Dormaa Ahenkro Business Centre, Berekum Business Centre, Fiapre Business Centre and the Penkwase Business Centre.

In all, the company invested GH¢8,392 on items including food, toiletries, and other assorted items.

The Sunyani Area Manager of Asa Savings and Loans, Isaac Agyapong, said the motivation for the annual exercise is to make customers and families in operational areas become part of the company’s shared success.

Mr. Agyapong explained that the gesture was part of an annual exercise and a nationwide corporate social responsibility by the company to ensure that clients of the company and their household enjoy the best.

He said ASA has also been investing resources to check and screen participants with ailments including malaria, typhoid, hypertension, hepatitis B, Blood Pressure and distributed free mosquito nets in monthly health screenings.

“Apart from doing business, we also deem it fit to make the health status of our clients a priority. Through this, we encourage them to take time off their busy schedule and check their health regularly” he said.