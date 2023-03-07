Asafa Powell Endorses First African Para Games

Team Powell (R) poses with Deen (3rd L) and GOC Prez

Former world athletics champion and Jamaican legend, Asafa Powell, has commended the African Paralympic Committee (AfPC) President, Samson Deen, for making Paralympic sports a focus on the African continent by giving athletes and the movement the opportunity to participate in the first-ever African Para Games, which will be staged from September 3 to 12, 2023.

In a closed-door meeting, the AfPC President indicated that the Paralympic office would like to cooperate with the Jamaican legend to promote the #WalkInMyShoe project, a digital campaign to bridge the gap between the non-disabled and persons with disabilities.

Asafa Powell was led by the President of Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah, to solidify the need for para sports promotion on the continent.

Ghana will host the first-ever multi-sport para games with seven sports; Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Para Volleyball, Goalball, Wheelchair Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball and Amputee Football.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) has confirmed it has a budget of 8.5 million dollars to stage the event, with the funding coming from media rights, sponsorship and the Government of Ghana.