Asafa Powell Hits Town

Powell (R) with GOC prez (in jacket), Samson Deen, AfPC Prez at the Kotoka International Airport

The arrival of iconic Jamaican athlete, Asafa Powell in Ghana has generated excitement across the sporting media landscape, especially from the quarters and corridors of athletics.

The former fastest man in the world and previous 100 metres sprint king, Asafa Powell, arrived in Ghana from Jamaica on Monday.

The 40-year-old retired sprinter from Linstead, Jamaica, announced his well-kept “surprise” visit to the country through the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah.

The athlete’s manager, Tara Play-Fair Scott, was confident that the tour will re-ignite Ghana-Jamaica relations and direct attention towards Ghanaian athletes through the media.

She added that the trip would also allow Asafa to connect with Ghana on both professional and personal basis.

“As you know, Asafa has brought and introduced his wife Alyshia to Jamaican traditions, the people and rich culture of Jamaica, so this trip will allow him strengthen that bond from the Ghanaian side beyond just athletics,” she added.

Among his packed itinerary whilst in Ghana, Asafa will meet the hierarchy of Ghana Athletics, hold a media engagement session, visit a number of schools in Accra and pay homage to the Chief Imam.

Powell will also be in Cape Coast to trace his ancestral roots as well as meet various sports organisation heads.

GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah has applauded corporate Ghana for their swift response in supporting the visit.