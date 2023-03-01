Disabled Pupil, Mother Get More Support

Ishawu and his mother receiving the donation

Madam Salifu Sanatu, unemployed mother of Ishawu Sharif, a physically challenged pupil of Dakpema Primary school at Changli, a suburb of Tamale Metropolis has received support to start a ‘pure water’ business.

It will be called that Madam Salifu Sanatu appealed for support to purchase a refrigerator to start a pure water business to enable her to earn something to take care of Sharif and his siblings.

Daily Guide received donations from benevolent individuals who read the story and came to her aid.

She received a donation of 30 bags of water, 10 packs of assorted drinks and an undisclosed amount of cash to enable her start the business.

Madam Salifu Sanatu, thanked the donors for coming to their aid as well as for telling their story which has eventually impacted their lives.

“We are very happy for what you have done for us. May God replenish what you have given out. The benefit of this gesture will go a long way to help me start a business and make profit to take care of Sharif and his siblings. It will also help me to provide ‘chop’ money for Ishawu whenever he is going to school and similarly take care of his other needs.”

Before the support, Ishawu risked dropping out of school due to the rickety nature of his walker which aids him to move from his home to the school.

According to Ishawu, he gets tired by the time he arrives at school due to the rickety walker which he said affects his concentration in school.

Ishawu Sharif received a brand new Tricycle, school uniforms, footwear, a school bag, a bag of rice, cooking oil, tomatoes, books, pens/pencils, and socks among others learning materials after the report about his ordeal.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale