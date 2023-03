IDMC Equips Stakeholders With Marketing, Communication Skills

Facilitators and participants in a pose

THE INSTITUTE for Digital Marketing and Communication (IDMC) Ghana, a leading digital professional development outfit, has set out to provide comprehensive tuition for hundreds of individuals as well as businesses and organizations through its complete course in digital marketing and advanced communication.

The innovative course is to assist people and organizations in enhancing their communication methods and digital marketing abilities in today’s quickly evolving digital environment.

The two-week course, segmented into four tracks, would cover a wide range of topics, including Search Engine Optimization (SEO); Social Media Marketing; Email Marketing; Content Creation and Marketing; Digital Marketing Strategy and Campaigns; and Language and Effective Communication.

Other topics also include Presentation Skills, Crisis Communication as well as advanced communication techniques.

The curriculum is tailored to meet the needs of both beginner and advanced digital marketers and would give participants a deep understanding of the latest digital marketing trends and tools.

The dual certificate is an ideal opportunity for professionals to learn and earn skills and certificates in Digital Marketing and Advanced Communication as well as an extra certificate in any of the four elective tracks namely: Public Relations Strategy; Political Marketing Communication; Social Marketing and Development Communication; and Corporate Brand Communication.

The course will be taught by a team of experienced digital marketing professionals and communication experts, such as Dr. Modestus Fosu, Dr. Ebenezer Malcalm, Dr. Lawrencia Agyepong, Dr. James K. Asante, Ken Awuku (Esq.), Benjamin Alpha Aidoo, Noel Nutsugah, Paulina Kuranchie, Lana Ghandour, and Martin Thompson Ntem.

The facilitators will provide hands-on training and real-world case studies to help participants understand the practical applications of digital marketing and advanced communication. The facilitators will also be available for one-on-one sessions to provide personalized support and guidance to each participant after the training.

“We are thrilled to offer this exciting and innovative course to the public,” said Martin Thomspon Ntem, Director of Training and Innovation at IDMC Ghana. “Digital marketing and advanced communication skills are crucial in today’s competitive business environment, and we are confident that this dual certificate course will provide participants with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed.”

The two-week course which commenced Monday, February 27, would end on Saturday, March 11, 2023; and would be held virtually in the evenings and with the last day being both virtual and in-person at the Ghana Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio