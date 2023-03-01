President’s Lawyer Mocks Mahama For Copying Campaign Message

Kow Essuman

Lawyer for President Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman has taken a pot shot at former President Mahama for stealing one of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s tagline.

It follows the the recent launch of Mr. Mahama’s campaign under the theme, “Building the Ghana we want Together.”

In a post of Twitter to express his thoughts on the former President’s 2024 campaign, Counsel to President Akufo-Addo said this is nothing more than a copycat of the current government’s #BuildingGhanaTogether campaign.

In a tweet that quoted Oscar Wilde, Essuman suggested that Mahama’s imitation was merely a form of flattery to the government’s successful initiative.

However, it seems that not everyone is impressed by Mahama’s apparent lack of originality.

Netizens have been quick to criticise the former president, claiming that he has nothing new to offer the Ghanaian people, especially given the current economic struggles faced by the government.

Some have even gone as far as to suggest that Mahama is simply riding on the coattails of the government’s success, rather than coming up with his own innovative ideas to move Ghana forward.

With the 2024 election season fast approaching, it will be interesting to see how Mahama’s campaign develops and whether he can convince the Ghanaian people that he has something new and exciting to offer.

As the saying goes, imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but in politics, it is innovation that truly sets the great leaders apart.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu