Elaine Attoh Joins CTV

Elaine Attoh

Actress and media personality, Elaine Attoh joined Accra-based CTV six months after she resigned from Lucky TV.

“My debut with Class Media Group, Ctvs morning show, DWABR3 MU today, 1st of March 2023. Ghana month. Happy new month. Make it count,” she tweeted on Wednesday to announce her new job.

In September 2022 she allegedly tendered in her resignation letter at Lucky TV to say bye-bye to working in the media.

Many had thought she was no longer returning to the media and would rather focus on her acting career.

However, after six months she is back.

Elaine combines her acting career with working on a TV.

She is both a newscaster and an actress.

Over the years Elaine Attoh has been described as a bold, intelligent, confident, and daring personality.

She is one of the country’s passionate award-winning actresses on the rise.

She started acting in Kidafest days and did stage acting for about 13 years before joining the movie industry.

Among her movie credits are ‘A Sting In A Tale’ by Sparrow Production, ‘Adam Apples 1’, ‘Living With Trisha series, ‘Hidden Passion’, ‘Game of Roses’, ‘Tenant’, ‘Sins of Our Forefathers’, ‘Poison Bait’, Sunshine Avenue, among others.