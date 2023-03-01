Desmond Elliot Jubilates Over Tinubu’s Win

Actor and Lagos State lawmaker, Desmond Elliot on Wednesday joined several others in the street of Lagos to jubilate over Nigeria’s election.

This was after All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared the winner.

Bola Tinubu emerged as the winner of the election which took place on Saturday, February 25 2023.

On Wednesday, March 1, at 4:30am, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu announced Bola Tinubu as the president-elect of Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu won with 8,794,726 beating Peter Obi who polled 6,101,533 and Atiku Abubakar who scored 6,984520 votes respectively.

Desmond Elliot could not hide his joy at his party’s victory.

He shared on his social media a video of himself celebrating Tinubu’s win on the streets with many other APC supporters.

He wrote, “Congratulations Naija. Renewed Hope !!! JAGABAN Hope Renewed !!!”