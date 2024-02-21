Asamoah Gyan Heads Youth And Sports Committee In NPP 2024 Manifesto

Former Ghana’s Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan Aka Baby Jet has been given a role to put together a manifesto in the field of Youth and Sports for the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for the 2024 polls.

In a press release issued by the Bawumia’s campaign team, Asamoah Gyan has been named as part of the Youth and Sports sub-committee among the other 24 Prominent members, who will be responsible for undertaking a holistic review of the party’s 2016 and 2020 manifestos and engaging all relevant stakeholders to come up with a pragmatic 2024 manifesto.

“The Manifesto Committee is further charged to discharge their mandate efficiently and professionally to produce a comprehensive manifesto document that can stand the test of time to address the legitimate concerns and socio-economic challenges of Ghanaians’’ the statement added.

The former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu will be the chariman of the Manifesto Committe, where as the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will be his Vice-Chairman and Evron Hughes, as the Secretary of the Manifesto Committee.

The Manifesto Committee Coordinators are Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu and Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah.

Others Dr. Assibey Yeboah, Economy, Tony Oteng Gyasi, Trade and Industry, Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, Energy and Petroleum, William Oppong-Bio, the former Campaign Manager of Kennedy Agyapong, to be in charge of Agriculture, Dr. Augustine Blay, Communication and Digitalization, Dr. Gideon Boako, Lands, Minerals, and Natural Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, Science, Technology, Innovation, and Environment, Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, Legal and Governance, and Justina Marigold, Local Government.

The others are Kwabena Agyapong, Housing and Infrastructure, Hassan Tampuli, Transport, Edward Asomani, Security, Michael Oquaye Jnr, Foreign Affairs, Asamoah Gyan, Youth and Sports, Juliet Asante, Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Ama Serwaa, Gender, Kofi Dzamesi, Chieftaincy, Religious Affairs, and Civil Society, Dr. Ayew Afriyie, Health and Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, Education as Manifesto Sub-committees Chairs respectively.

–BY Daniel Bampoe