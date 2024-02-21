 Mahama Storms Eastern Region To Preach 24-Hour Economy

The Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, John Dramani Mahama, will on the 22nd and 23rd of February, 2024 be holding a Policy Dialogue in the Eastern Region on the controversial 24-hour economy Policy.

The already running 24-hour economy business activities that are being undertaken by Ghanaians that the NDC seems to find as a new Policy to implement when given power has become the issue of discussion in the Political space ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Interestingly most of the Communicators of the NDC are finding it difficult to explain the 24-hour economy policy to the people, as some are giving details contrary to the policy in order to lure Ghanaians for votes.

However, the NDC in a smart move to achieve its target has begun to engage stakeholders to explain the policy.

Due to that, the NDC Policy think tank, NDC Social Democracy LAB with the Party leadership has slated coming Friday, inviting about 200 experts to participate in the Policy Dialogue which will be addressed by the Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

The experts are drawn from the Party structures, the Minority Caucus of Parliament, and the Social Democratic LAB thematic groups; comprising Human Development; Finance and Economy; and Governance.

According to the Policy Think Tank, the upcoming dialogue will focus on the 24-hour economy, prioritize policy proposals to transform and rebuild Ghana, and also deliberate on NDC’s Policy Priorities for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in Ghana.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the 24-hour policy intervention will be implemented when given the mandate to run the affairs of the country.

Describing the 24-hour economy as a deliberate policy intervention by the next NDC/Mahama government, the party said the intervention would encourage and support certain businesses and companies to operate 24/7, preferably in a three-shift system of 8 hours each, by creating an enabling environment that promotes productivity, competitiveness and well-paying jobs.

The policy, the party said, was mainly anchored on Mahama’s overarching vision to create sustainable jobs for Ghanaians.

‘’The Policy Dialogue is in preparation for the 2024 Manifesto development process and will propel grounds for a strategic, efficient and lean Government come January 2025’’ the statement stated.

-BY Daniel Bampoe