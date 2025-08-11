Asantehene Announces Passing of Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III

The late Nana Konadu Yiadom III and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has officially informed the Asanteman Council of the passing of the Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

The revered queenmother, who served the Ashanti Kingdom with distinction for eight years, died at the age of 91.

In line with tradition, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made the customary announcement during a gathering of the Asanteman Council at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday August 11, 2025.

The Asantehene further disclosed that the one-week observance for the late queenmother will be held on Thursday, August 21, at the Forecourt of the Manhyia Palace. The ceremony is expected to draw chiefs, dignitaries, and people from all walks of life to pay their respects to the departed royal matriarch.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III is remembered for her wisdom, dedication to the welfare of her people, and her role in preserving the cultural heritage of Asanteman.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi