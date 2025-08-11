Accra Sports Stadium Sole Venue For Upcoming Black Stars Matches – GFA

Accra Sports Stadium

THE ACCRA Sports Stadium has been confirmed as the only venue approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA to host Ghana’s Black Stars matches, according to the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum.

“At the moment, the only approved venue for Black Stars matches is the Accra Sports Stadium. That will host Black Stars games in September and October,” Asante Twum said.

The Black Stars will host Mali and Chad in the next round of qualifiers as they push to secure a historic fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Ghana returned to the Accra Sports Stadium in March this year for a Matchday 5 qualifier, where they cruised to a comfortable 5:0 victory over Chad.

After six rounds of matches, the Black Stars lead Group I with 15 points, three points clear of second-placed Comoros.

BY Wletsu Ransford