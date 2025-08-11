GoldStars Draw JS Kabylie In CAF Champions League Debut, Kotoko To Face Kwara United

GoldStars

GHANA PREMIER League champions Bibiani GoldStars have been handed a tough opening test in their maiden CAF Champions League campaign, drawing Algerian giants JS Kabylie in the first preliminary round of the 2025/26 TotalEnergies competition.

GoldStars will host the first leg in Ghana between September 19 and 21, before travelling to Algeria for the decisive return fixture from September 26 to 28.

Should the Bibiani side advance, they will face the winner of the clash between Sierra Leone’s East End Lions and Tunisia’s US Monastir in the second preliminary round. Those ties are scheduled for October 17 to 19 (first leg) and October 24 to 26 (return leg).

The aggregate winner from the second round will book a coveted spot in the group stage of Africa’s elite club competition.

Fresh from clinching their first-ever Ghana Premier League title, GoldStars are aiming to make history on the continental stage, chasing a dream debut run in the CAF Champions League.

Kotoko

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko SC will kick off their 2025/26 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup journey against Nigeria’s Kwara United, following Saturday’s preliminary round draw.

This marks Kotoko’s return to the competition for the first time since 2022, with the Kumasi giants determined to make a strong statement on the continental stage.

The Porcupines will host the first leg in Kumasi between September 19 and 21, before heading to Nigeria for the decisive second leg from September 26 to 28.

BY Wletsu Ransford