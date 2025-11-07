Asantehene Cautions New Regional Police Commander Against Impostors

The police delegation in a photograph with Asantehene

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the newly appointed Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Arthur Osei Akoto, to stand firm and resist any attempts by individuals who may use his name to influence police operations.

The Asantehene made the remarks when a delegation from the Ghana Police Service, led by the outgoing Regional Commander, COP Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace on Thursday, November 5, 2025.

Otumfuo reportedly advised the new commander not to entertain any persons claiming to be emissaries from the Golden Stool, adding that any official communication from him would come through direct and verifiable channels. He emphasised the need for the new police leadership to maintain integrity, transparency, and firmness in enforcing law and order in the region.

The visit formed part of a formal introduction of DCOP Akoto, who takes over from COP Teye-Cudjoe following his reassignment to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) at the national headquarters in Accra, after his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

The Asantehene commended the outgoing commander for his dedicated service and welcomed the new Regional Commander with warmth and optimism, expressing satisfaction with the Ghana Police Service’s merit-based promotion and deployment processes.

Accompanying COP Teye-Cudjoe to the palace were Deputy Regional Commander CP/Mr. Francis Kouame Somian, Manhyia Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Frederick Hammond, and Ashanti Regional Police PRO DSP Godwin Ahianyo.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi