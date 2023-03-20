Asantehene Demands Higher Transparency

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has implored the government to show a higher level of transparency and be candid during these difficult times in order to win the trust and confidence of the public.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made the call last Friday during the 56th congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The congregation saw a total of 16,562 graduating out of which 13,726 (82.88 per cent) were undergraduates and 2,836 (17.12 per cent) postgraduates.

Out of the postgraduate graduands, 124 graduated with PhD degrees of which 31 (25 per cent) of them being females.

The Asantehene urged the government to put in place the right measures to produce outcomes that would be in the best interest of everyone and to promote peace.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II described the current economic situation as a wake-up call for all and called for a careful review of the economy and to implement some significant adjustments.

The Asantehene used the occasion to launch a project dubbed “KNUST Day of Giving,” which is geared towards encouraging stakeholders to contribute towards the development of the university.

The day, slated for the 6th of October every year, would mark the birthday of the university.

According to the Asantehene, on this day, every year, stakeholders will get the opportunity to contribute to the development of the university.

“The 6th of October each year will be devoted to celebrating KNUST’s birthday by all alumni, partners, associates, and friends by giving a birthday gift in any currency across the globe.

“The donation can be as low as 1 cedi, 1 dollar, 1 pound, 1 euro and up to however much one’s widow’s mite might permit,” he added.