Asanteman Europe Supports Noguchi

Asanteman Europe, an association of people from the Ashanti Region in Europe has donated PPEs valued at GHC 150,000 to Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

The items included 200 boxes of N95 nose masks, 200 boxes of surgical face masks, protective gowns, 80 face shields, examination gloves, and 60 boxes of mineral water.

Madam Afia Adjapomaa, the United Kingdom Asanteman Hemaa, who represented Asanteman Europe said the association comprises of 14 different associations from 10 countries in Europe and with a membership of over 3500 individuals.

She said after the outbreak of Covid-19, Asanteman Europe set up a committee to help support Ghana in its fight against the infection.

“We were happy at the way the government has put in place measures to control the pandemic and as Ghanaians and Asantes, we must also contribute our quota to support our country .”

She revealed that the group had already supported the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and Manhyia government hospital.

“We have also distributed some quantities of dry foods to the aged and needy in selected towns in Ashanti region, ” she said.

Professor Abraham Kwabena Annan, Director of NMIMR who received the items thanked Asanteman Europe for the kind gesture.

He said NMIMR is Ghana’s leading biomedical research institute at the University of Ghana.

He revealed that the Institute has over the years embarked on a series of initiatives to upgrade its research infrastructure and human capacity and they conduct both laboratory and field-based research into communicable and non-communicable diseases of public health importance.

Also present at the event were Akwasi Awuah Abbio Director in charge of Diaspora Affairs at the office of the president, Okatakyie Nana Anim, Sanaahene of Ati-Amanfrom, New Tafo and also member of Asanteman Europe.

(Lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah -Ayettey