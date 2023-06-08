Asenso-Boakye Commissions Project

Francis Asenso-Boakye

The Minister for Works and Housing and MP, Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has commissioned a housing project undertaken by the State Housing Company Limited (SHC) at Adenta in Accra last Wednesday.

The project, named “Seasons Court”, is made up of 16 apartments housing unit with eight (8) two bedrooms, and eight three (3) bedrooms apartments.

The minister expressed satisfaction about the extent to which the SHC is executing its mandate of providing quality and reasonably affordable houses in thriving communities where people have a sense of pride.

“State Housing is a state developer and is competing very well with other private sector developers,” he said.

“Since Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo took over the administration of this country and brought in new management, working hand in hand with the staff of State Housing Company Limited, the fortunes of this company have turned around for the better,” he stated.

The Managing Director of the SHC, Mr. Kwabena Ampofo Appiah said, “The Seasons Court is a project that currently sits on a refuse dump that was reclaimed by the company to provide affordable housing for Ghanaians.”

He revealed that, the project is one of many apartments that the SHC is undertaking.

It was named after two of the company’s long-serving staff; Mr. Samuel Osei and Engineer Alfred Odoom Fynn, who have served the company for over 30 years.

By Nafisatu Abdul Razak