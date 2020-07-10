Asenso Registers At Bantama

Asenso-Boakye going through the exercise

The Deputy Chief of Staff who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for the Bantama Constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye, yesterday registered as a voter at the Philips Commercial School registration centre in Kumasi.

Many turned up to have a glimpse of the man who is most likely to become the next Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency as he went through the processes leading to the collection of a voter identification card.

He expressed satisfaction about the adherence to the hygiene protocols at the centre as laid down by the Electoral Commission (EC) and the government.

He said the fight against Covid-19 as a shared one should involve both the government and the people.

“The government has demonstrated its commitment to fight the virus by providing leadership and the needed resources since the outbreak of the pandemic in Ghana. What is left is for the citizenry to also do our part by following these protocols,” he stressed.

On his opinion of the choice of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate to former President John Mahama, he said she is welcome, but he did not consider her really as a threat to the electoral fortunes of the NPP in December.

“We believe Ghanaians will renew our mandate considering our sterling record in government. We are not taking her and Mr. John Mahama for granted at all. We will work extra hard and ensure a resounding victory for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP in the 2020 election,” he said.

He hinged his assertion to what he said are the track records of the NPP since it assumed the management of the country.

He said the professor’s nomination “gives us an opportunity to make a realistic assessment of her below average record in public service, especially during her period as Minister for Education,” adding “as you are already aware, it was under her watch that teacher trainee allowance was cancelled; teachers who had worked for over two years were paid only three months salaries, and left the education sector debt-burdened which affected the supply of teaching and learning materials, including even chalks.”

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi