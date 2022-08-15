ASERD-GHANA Gets COGINTA Peace Building Grant

Mr. Benjamin Dimongso Kafari with Rev. Fr. Clement M. AApengnuo

Aid for Socio-Economic and Rural Development (ASERD-GHANA), has won a grant contract from COGINTA with funding from the European Union (EU).

The contract between ASERD-GHANA and COGINTA is aimed at advocating and sustaining peace and security in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri and Yunyoo-Nasuan districts in the North East Region of Ghana.

The project seeks to enlighten the people in the project communities on the surge of violent extremism and terrorism, and enhance their capacities in early warning signs of conflict, conflict resolution and preventative mechanisms.

It is being implemented by ASERD-GHANA in partnership with COGINTA through the latter’s Progamme: Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana (NORPREVSEC), funded by the European Union (EU).

The Project is designed to be undertaken in 10 communities earmarked as volatile in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri, and Yunyo-Nasuan districts.

Team Leader COGINTA, Rev. Fr. Clement M. A. Apengnuo, congratulated the ASERD-GHANA team on winning the Grants from them and encouraged the two organizations as partners will continue to foster peace and security in the Ghanaian communities through the projects.

He assured their partner CSO of their continued support for the successful implementation of the project.

Mr. Benjamin Dimongso Kafari, the Executive Director of ASERD-GHANA, speaking on the sidelines of the signing of the Grant Contract, said the project will go a long way to ensuring the promotion and sustaining of peace and security in the districts.

“This contract could not have come anytime either than this since the area of project implementation has long standing issues of conflicts over the years. The recent spate of threats of terrorism in Ghana, most especially around the border communities even makes this intervention timely”, he said.

“For a very long while now there has been a lot of land and chieftaincy disputes which have resulted into ethnic conflicts in these parts of the country.”

He noted that the aim of ASERD-GHANA is to see peace and security maintained and sustained as well, in the districts, and Ghana which is marveled across the globe as a beacon of peace and democracy. He said that this peace project when executed will bolster the social and economic development in those two districts of the North East Region of Ghana.

Aid for Socio-Economic and Rural Development (ASERD-GHANA), the implementing organization is a Non-Governmental Organization whose focus is in women and child development, governance and human rights, biodiversity and environmental protection, and peace and conflict management.

COGINTA, which is facilitating the peace and security project is an international organization that has expertise in judiciary and security governance, social cohesion and community development with the core aim of strengthening institutions for increased compliance with the principles of the rule of law and international human rights standards.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale