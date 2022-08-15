Quest for Survival As Alleged Witches Do Menial Jobs To Feed Amidst Covid-19

Some of the alleged witches working on a farm in Nalerigu

The quest for survival at the Gambaga witches camp has compelled some inmates to engage in menial jobs such as farming for survival amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are compelled to do menial works such as this to feed themselves as well as take care of their children who they run to the camps with.

Across the world, the Covid-19 pandemic has greatly affected lives and brought economic activities and livelihoods of many including the marginalized group to a standstill.

Conditions at the camp have not been the best for the women as they are left in a bad state but with the coming of Covid-19, things further worsened as visits and donations dwindled.

At the Gambaga ‘witches’ camp, the majority of the women have been compelled to engage in farm labour to earn their daily incomes.

People who engage in large cultivations within the Gambaga area hire the services of the inmates for their farm works which helps to sustain most of the women who do not have any business on their own.

The camp currently houses 87 alleged witches who run for rescue with their children. The rooms are semi-hats and appeared not to be in good condition for habitation, a clear reflection of the massive accommodation constraint.

DGN Online followed some alleged witches to farms where they work on daily bases to earn something to take care of themselves and their families.

Ama Sumani, 35 year old alleged witch told DGN Online that she goes to the bush in search of firewood to sell as well as farming at people’s farm to feed herself and children.

“ I have seven children and two are in school but the rest are home because I can’t pay for their fees. At the farm they pay us 15 Ghana Cedis daily and that is what we use to cater for yourselves and the family.”

“We are pleading with the government to come to our aid because we are suffering here even what to eat something is difficult for the caretaker to get for us and so we are suffering and we need support from anybody who can help us.”

Another alleged witch, Kurigu Tindana, 70 year old told DGN Online that the COVID-19 pandemic has really affected the camp and that they have been compelled to find ways to survive because the camp is unable to provide them with everything they need.

According to her , menial jobs like farming is their only resort to earn money to feed as the food given to them at the camp is not sufficient.

“We go to people’s farms to help them do their farming activities and at the end they either give us money which 15 Ghana Cedis or the farm produce for us to also use to feed ourselves and our families.”

She called for support from philanthropist, organizations and government to help the establish a vocational training center where they can products such as tie and dye , soap, necklaces among others.

Ms. Yidana lamented about the health status of most of the inmates adding that they are old and weak and therefore cannot do most of the menial jobs.

“Anytime we walk to this farm some of us get tired and weak due to our age and health conditions. We wish to work harder to earn something for ourselves but we are weak so we are really in need and we need support.”

The Project Coordinator of the Gambaga witches camp, Sampson Laar, told DGN Online that due to the Covid-19 situation their donors and other sponsors have stopped supporting the camp adding that it has really affected them.

“ Things are very difficult at the camp ever since Covid-19 hit the country most of our donors have all stopped supporting us so what we doing is that every month we gather what we have and then what the women will go to farms to work and what they will give them that’s what we depend on.”

He disclosed that the camp applied for the Business Support Scheme (CAP-BuSS) to support some small businesses the camp was doing to assist the camp but till date they have not received that support from the government.

“We applied for the Covid-19 support but they didn’t give us even though people came from Accra and took our details and I am sure if we had gotten that support it would have been very helpful for the camp but till now they have not helped us.”

Mr. Laar appealed for support from individuals, organizations, philanthropist, the government to come to their aid.

CAP-BuSS INITIATIVE

H. E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 2020 launched the Corona Virus Alleviation Programme – Business Support Scheme (CAP-BuSS) of GH¢600 million to specifically support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The Scheme is part of the GH¢1.2 billion CAP approved by Parliament to address the disruption to economic activities due to the pandemic.

The objectives of the Scheme are to provide emergency relief fund for MSMEs and entrepreneurs in Ghana, establish a comprehensive and financially sustainable emergency relief fund package for MSMEs, and provide them with technical assistance to ameliorate the impact of COVID-19.and provide them with technical assistance to ameliorate the impact of COVID-19.

Witchcraft Bill

In 2020, Ghana’s parliament indicated that they will pass a Witchcraft Bill prohibition or professional witchcraft or wizardry, a prohibition against the accusation of witchcraft, participation in the declaration of a person as a witch or wizard, and penalty against chief or headman encouraging witchcraft.

The Witchcraft Bill proposal came up as a result of the lynching of a 90-year-old Akua Denteh who was accused of being a ‘witch’ at Kafaba in the East Gonja municipality of the Savannah region.

The Northern part of Ghana has recorded alleged witchcraft attacks from Kafaba, Sumpini, Bimbilla, and other parts of the five regions of the North.

FROM Eric Kombat, Gambaga