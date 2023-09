A welder at Otrokper in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region has manufactured a prototype of a vehicle.

Sylvester Kweku, 27, said he used seven months to produce the prototype vehicle, first in history in the Kroboland.

The vehicle with an inscription Sly written on it for some days now is being driven on the streets of Asesewa by the manufacturer to test its roadworthiness and durability.

BY – Daniel Bampoe