Ashaiman Biggest Ganja Gang Grabbed

FOUR PERSONS are in the grips of the Ashaiman Police for allegedly attempting to smuggle what is said to be largest narcotic goods into area for onwards distribution to their customers.

The suspects are Boniface Abaya, 31, Kwame Akwetey, 31, Samuel Djandu, 30 and Godwin Agbesi, 29 -year-old driver with 892 slabs of compressed material suspected to be Indian hemp popularly called wee.

They are facing unlawful possession of narcotic plant charge.

Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, spokeswoman of the Tema Regional Police Command told DGN Online that the suspects on June 4, 2021 at about 3:30pm were conveying the suspected drug in a Benz bus with registration number GR 2913-G.

She explained further that actionable intelligence led to the arrest of the suppliers who use Carl’s hotel located at Bethlehem- Ashaiman as a transit point to distribute the plant material to other suppliers.

Exhibits retained and suspects detained for further investigations, Chief Inspector Dzakpasu stated.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman