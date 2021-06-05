Prophetess Who Buried Boy Alive Caged

‘Prophetess’ Ama Nkansah

Sixty-Four Year Old Prophetess Ama Nkansah of Christ First Word Church International, Gomoa Eshiem, who allegedly assisted in burying a one and a half year old boy alive at Breman Brakwa, in the Central Region, has been grabbed by the police.

She was arrested from her hideout at Gomoa Akumako on Wednesday.

Ama Nkansah was taken to court together with Yaa Ataa, the mother of the victim, who is currently nursing a two-week old baby.

DSP Irene Oppong, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said that the women appeared before the Mankessim Magistrate Court presided over by Her Worship Patience Ashasi Ablorh charged with conspiracy and murder.

Their plea was not taken and were remanded until June 30, 2021.

Paul Adobaw aka Kojo Okor, father of the deceased, who is the main suspect, has already been remanded into police custody by Breman Assikuma Magistrate Court.

The three suspects have been accused of burying the year-and-half old son alive at the back of their house near a stream called Gyankobeng.

At a media briefing, the police said on Thursday, May 27 around 3:30pm, one Abubakari Mohammed, 59, accompanied by Kwesi Afriyie reported at Brakwa Police Station that around 12:30am that midnight, he woke up and saw Paul Adobaw who is his landlord together with two women, one holding a child, digging the ground behind the house.

She said the complainant said he questioned his landlord who told him that they were carrying out a traditional rite.

“The complainant said he later detected that his landlord and the two women rather buried the child they were carrying alive,” the police disclosed.

The police arrested Adobaw and proceeded with the complainant to the scene at Awoyo Street, a suburb of Breman Brakwa, where the child was buried.

“The body was exhumed, washed and inspected by the police, and they saw blood in the victim’s nostrils and mouth, suggesting he might have been manhandled before being buried,” the police added.

She said police preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, married to Ataa, together have five children, and the victim was their fourth child.

The suspect claimed the deceased had not been able to walk at age one and a half year and therefore consulted the prophetess at Gomoa Eshiem for assistance.

She said the suspect claimed the prophetess told him that the child was spiritually possessed by a river close to their town and if he (suspect) does not return the baby to the river gods, he will continue giving birth to such babies.

“That in the wee hours of Thursday, May 27, 2021, the suspect and the prophetess sent the baby to the backyard of the complainant house near a stream called Gyankobeng where they dug a grave, performed some rituals on the child, and buried him alive,” the police narrated.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey