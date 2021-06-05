Police Moves Against Cop Suicides

COP Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah

The Police Administration has created a Policing Counseling Unit (PCU) in response to the rising incidence of suicides among service personnel.

The action, according to a signal signed by COP Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah and distributed to all formations of the Service, is in line with Service Instructions (SI 278).

The PCU will provide psychological services and assistance to police personnel and their dependants, and prepare personnel towards retirement among others.

The Inspector General of Police has already directed all commanders to notify their subordinates about the development.

He has also directed that commanders should refer distressed personnel to the PCU at the National Headquarters for assessment of the cases and the necessary psychotherapies.

Personnel have also been provided with phone numbers to contact when they notice strange behaviours from their colleagues, so the necessary intervention can be exacted.

The Ghana Police Service has been plagued in recent times with a high incidence of suicides among personnel.

The anomaly has not been limited to Other Ranks but to Senior Officers.

By A.R. Gomda