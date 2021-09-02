Ashaiman Taxi Driver Granted Bail For Assaulting A City Guard

The Ashaiman District Court has granted bail in the sum of GHC5,000 with one surety to Eric Tawiah, who assaulted Prosper Adzokatse, a City Guard, contrary to section 84 of the criminal offences Act 29, 1960.

The court presided over by Eleanor Kakra Banes Botchway, granted the accused bailed after pleading guilty with explanation.

According to the facts of the case, Prosper, 41-years-old, who is the complainant, is a member of the Ashaiman Municipal Task Force while the accused, Tawiah, 25-years-old, is a taxi driver.

On August 12, this year the complainant was on duty with his colleague at the Ashaiman Market area, when the accused on board his taxi cab with registration Number GT 5569-21 committed an offence of unauthorized parking and was arrested.

According to Chief Inspector Samuel Aperwah persecuting, the complainant sat in the taxi of the accused and ordered him to drive to the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly.

Prosecution said on reaching the junction to the Assembly, the accused diverted heading towards Ashaiman roundabout, the complainant resisted and the accused hit the complainant’s left eye brow with his fist.

Prosecution told the court that, the complainant called for re-enforcement and accused was overpowered, arrested, and detained at Middle East Police Station.

After investigation the accused was charged with the offence and put before the court.

GNA