Ashaley Botwe Residents Praise Police Officer

The police station built by the officer

RESIDENTS OF Ashaley Botwe and its environs have praised the “amazing work” of a police officer for mobilising resources to build police stations in the areas.

Inspector Samuel Darko, known for his passion for security, is said to have contributed immensely to contain criminal activities in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal District of the Greater-Accra Region.

They have called on President Akufo-Addo and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, to reward Inspector Samuel Darko for his service to the Agate, Lakeside Estate, Ashaley Botwe, Santo and East Legon Hills communities.

According to the residents, the Agate area in Nanakrom can now boast of a police station, courtesy Insp. Darko, and a new district headquarters building is currently under construction in the area.

At the Lakeside Community, the police station is also now housed in a fully furnished two-story building.

The contractor, Emmanuel Amugu, told DAILY GUIDE that the Agate Police Station building was constructed at the cost of GH¢400,000.

Inspector Darko also expressed gratitude to the residents for their contributions and support in building police stations in the various communities.

He indicated that many of the residents provided some building materials for the construction of the police station.

A resident, James Mensah, said the police station had helped in bringing criminal activities in the area, especially East Legon Hills and Lakeside, under control.

“We can’t be thankful enough for all the good works being done here by our Inspector Samuel Darko,” he intimated.

“We have seen other structures even under construction from his resources mobilised through family, friends and kind-hearted individuals,” he stated.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke