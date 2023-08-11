Ashanti NPP ‘Big Six’ Bounce Akoto

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

The ‘Founding Fathers’ of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region have debunked media reports that they have endorsed the candidature of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto in the party’s flagbearer race.

According to the group, also known as the ‘Big 6’, party faithfuls should disregard rumors that they have endorsed the former agricultural minister.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, August 8, they urged the persons behind the circulation of the reports to desist from doing so.

“There is a news item both in prime and electronic media on 07/08/23 purported to have been from Dr. Afryie Akoto, a former Minister of Agriculture and an NPP Presidential Candidate hopeful to the effect that the NPP founding members of Ashanti Region have pledged their support for him,” the statement said.

“We the founding members of NPP of Ashanti Region wish to educate the public and the aspirants that we constitute the ‘custodian fathers’ of the party in the region and does not or cannot openly declare our support for one particular candidate,” excerpt the their statement said.

They, therefore, asked Dr. Afriyie Akoto, to retract the “unfortunate” immediately.

“We, therefore, find the news item unfortunate and refute it as it is untrue and call on Dr. Akoto to retract it with the urgency it deserves,” the statement said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke