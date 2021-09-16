Ashanti REGSEC Orders KNUST Students To Vacate

Simon Osei Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has directed all students to leave the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus by midday, September 18, with the exception of foreign students and those permitted by the Management of the University to stay.

This follows intelligence reports on the intention of some students of two rival Halls of Residence to engage in riots on the campus on the eve of Friday, September 17, as students go on vacation.

Per the investigations by the security services, tension had been mounting between the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Continental), in recent times.

A statement signed by Regional Minister and REGSEC Chairman, Simon Osei-Mensah, indicated that the intended commotion had been triggered by the long-standing animosity between two rival halls.

The statement said in order to avert the impending danger, the REGSEC was beefing up security presence on the campus as the University rounds off academic activities for the semester.

“It is instructive to remind the student population that the declaration of the University campus as a security zone in November, 2018, is still in force.

“Therefore, it is an offence to demonstrate within the security zone,” the REGSEC cautioned.

“If students decide to misbehave and engage in acts of indiscipline and criminality, they would be handled in accordance with the law.

“Acts of indiscipline and vandalism will no longer be tolerated at the KNUST,” the REGSEC warned, and urged parents and guardians to advise their wards to stay off acts that could land them in trouble.

