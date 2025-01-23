Asset Declaration Should’ve Happened Before Swearing-In – Domelevo

Former Auditor General of Ghana, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has commended President John Dramani Mahama for directing his appointees to declare their assets, promoting transparency and accountability in governance.

Domelevo however, noted that this requirement should have been fulfilled before they were sworn into office, as this would have demonstrated a stronger commitment to good governance.

Domelevo made these remarks in response to President Mahama’s directive during the swearing-in ceremony of six new ministers on January 22, 2025. The President tasked the appointees to declare their assets, emphasizing the need to strengthen public trust and ensure adherence to ethical standards.

Mr. Domelevo stressed the importance of asset declaration as a tool for promoting transparency and accountability.

He also called for a more robust approach to enforcing asset declaration laws in Ghana, urging government institutions, particularly the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), to ensure compliance and hold public officials accountable.

To further strengthen governance, Mr. Domelevo recommended that President Mahama institutionalize a policy mandating pre-swearing-in asset declarations for future appointments. This measure, he believes, can serve as a cornerstone in Ghana’s fight against corruption and set the tone for a more accountable government.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong