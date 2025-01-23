Kuami Eugene Dumps Lynx

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah, has finally confirmed reports that Kuami Eugene has parted ways with his record label after working with the label for eight years.

The CEO, who has worked with several acts such as Tinny, Mzvee, VIP, Praye, Bradez, Irene and Jane, Obour, Becca, Reggie Rockstone, Efya, Trigmatic, among others, told DJ Slim on Hitz Fm in an interview.

Richie Mensah did not provide an explanation for the artist’s departure from the label, despite the fact that both sides had mutually chosen to part ways.

However, the information that is currently accessible suggests that Kuami was unhappy with the label and chose to leave Lynx Entertainment label.

Richie revealed that the artistes that are currently signed to Lynx Entertainment are KiDi, DJ Vyrusky, and DSL.

Kuami Eugene is known for several songs such as Angela, Wish Me Well, Ohemaa and many others.

He released his maiden Rockstar album in 2018 with songs like Confusion, Walaahi and No More featuring Sarkodie together with their videos.

As one of the most promising talents in Ghana’s entertainment industry today, Kuami Eugene won the New Artiste awards from the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) and the Ghana Music Awards UK.

He also received the Most Promising Artist in Africa award, AFRIMA.

He was a contestant in the season five of the music reality competition, MTN Hitmaker, in Ghana in 2016—where he placed third.

In 2017, his hit single, Angela, reached a million views on YouTube and it was among the top 10 songs in Ghana in that year.

He is a featured artist in Adwenfi by DJ Vyrusky and Shatta Wale.

He also won highlife song of the year at the 2019 edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK.

Kuami Eugene has performed on many musical platforms like Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert, Citi FM’s “Decemba 2 Rememba” concert, S-Concert and a host of others.

