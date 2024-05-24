AssetMark Serves Over 100 Companies

Abdulai Mohammed Pascal

Chief Executive Officer of AssetMark, Abdulai Mohammed Pascal, claims that his company has supplied fixed asset management solutions, software development, and tracking services to over 100 businesses since 2007.

According to him, AssetMark has been recognized as the leading asset management solutions provider, assisting firms in improving their fixed asset management and IT solutions.

Mr. Mohammed stated that AssetMark has evolved over time, with an emphasis on fixed asset services, management software, and vehicle tracking services.

AssetMark has established competence in designing and building solutions, project management services, and related works through its successful completion of complex projects.

Abdulai Mohammed indicated that AssetMark offers a range of modules that address specific aspects of fixed asset management, including asset auditing, labeling, coding and marking, and service management.

He said through the implementation of these modules, clients can achieve real cost savings, as well as various other benefits that enhance productivity and revenue, emphasizing that this results in measurable return on investment.

“The company is recognized as a thought leader in tracking fixed assets through the use of security barcode labels, asset management software, and barcode/radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. We also provide warehouse/inventory automation systems and sell label printers and accessories.” he said.

Abdulai Mohammed further said AssetMark’s objective is to provide clients with an “I am assured” experience by prioritizing clear communication and follow-through procedures.

“AssetMark’s create detailed schedules and resource plans to meet client objectives, maintain clear communication with all project stakeholders, track project progress, and closely supervise the quality of work done.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke