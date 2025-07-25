AT CEO Urges Students To Embrace AI

CEO of AT, Leo Skarlatos speaking at the TedEx event

The Chief Executive Officer of AT, Leo Skarlatos, has called on students to embrace technology and artificial intelligence (AI) as essential tools for building future-ready careers in an evolving global economy.

Speaking at this year’s TEDx University of Cape Coast (TEDxUCC) career fair, themed: ‘Future-Ready: Skills for a Changing World,’ Mr. Skarlatos offered a compelling perspective on the shifting dynamics of the job market.

“The job market is undergoing a silent revolution. If you’re not learning how to work with technology, then you’re preparing to be replaced by it,” he said.

Addressing a packed auditorium of students, young professionals, and educators, Mr. Skarlatos drew from his experience of leading AT through several waves of digital transformation.

He urged students to look beyond academic credentials and focus on acquiring practical tech skills.

He described digital literacy as “the new currency in today’s workplace,” highlighting the growing demand for AI fluency, coding, analytics, and cybersecurity.

He explained that AI is no longer a futuristic concept but an active force across sectors, including telecoms, finance, healthcare, media, and logistics, rapidly automating routine tasks and reshaping traditional job roles.

“Companies will soon hire fewer people for roles like data entry and customer service not because they don’t need talent, but because machines can now do those jobs faster, cheaper, and without breaks,” he said.

He further indicated that “What they need are critical thinkers, coders, analysts, and people who can partner with technology, not compete with it.”

Mr. Skarlatos also shared that AT is preparing to roll out AI-driven solutions across departments, underscoring the company’s commitment to innovation. He encouraged students to stay curious and take advantage of online tools, platforms, and AI training resources to stay ahead of technological trends.

TEDxUCC Organiser, Mohammed Tebson Haruna, praised the address, calling it a necessary “wake-up call.”

“As AI and technology continue to redefine every aspect of life and work, we must adapt or risk being left behind,” he said.

TEDxUniversityofCapeCoast (TEDxUCC) is a locally organised TEDx event licensed by TED, focused on sharing ideas and sparking conversations within the University of Cape Coast community and beyond.

It operates under the broader TED umbrella, which began as a conference in 1984. TEDx events, like TEDxUCC, are independently organized but adhere to TED’s principles of spreading ideas through talks.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak