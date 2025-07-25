SSNIT Reaffirms Commitment To Pensioners

Mr. Kwesi Afreh Biney (middle) in a group photograph with a section of the participants

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has pledged its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the dignity and well-being of pensioners across the country.

Speaking at the 2025 Pensioners’ Engagement in Kumasi, Director-General of SSNIT, Kwesi Afreh Biney, assured retirees that the scheme remains strong, solvent, and fully capable of meeting all its obligations.

The event, held under the theme, “Honouring Experience, Securing Dignity of Pensioners – The Role of SSNIT,” brought together leaders of the National Pensioners Association (NPA), senior citizens, and SSNIT management representatives.

Mr. Biney underscored the importance of pensioners to the nation’s social security framework, stating, “Pensioners are the reason social security — and by extension our work — matters so deeply. Without you, there would be no SSNIT.”

He emphasised that SSNIT’s responsibility goes beyond merely paying pensions, to focusing also on preserving the dignity of retirees and honoring the social contract between generations.

Over GH¢ 5.77bn Paid

Highlighting SSNIT’s performance, the Director-General disclosed that in 2024 alone, the Trust paid more than GH¢ 5.77 billion in pensions to over 253,000 retirees. In the first half of 2025, over GH¢ 3.33 billion has already been paid to more than 257,000 pensioners.

“These payments mean food on your table, medicines for your health, and peace of mind at home. They are proof of our commitment to protecting the dignity of those who have built this country,” Mr. Biney said.

Improved Services/ Digital Transformation

The Trust has introduced SMS notifications to alert pensioners when payments are made — a step toward greater transparency and convenience. It is also expanding its service channels, with 53 branches nationwide and co-location arrangements with selected banks.

Looking ahead, Mr. Biney announced plans to launch a 24/7 Virtual Branch to enable pensioners access SSNIT services anytime and anywhere through mobile phones or the internet.

He said digital tools, including the SSNIT Self-Service Portal and the Mobile App, are making it easier for pensioners to view payslips, check payment histories, and renew life certificates using facial recognition technology — a feature particularly useful for those living abroad.

“For pensioners with mobility challenges, SSNIT continues to conduct home visits to ensure no one is left behind,” he added.

Healthcare Initiatives

Addressing concerns raised by members of the NPA, Mr. Biney assured pensioners that SSNIT is working closely with the Mahama Care Programme to provide support for retirees living with chronic health conditions.

He further noted that plans are also underway to roll out a telemedicine channel by the end of the year, aimed at providing medical advice to pensioners in areas with limited access to healthcare facilities.

SSNIT @ 60

The Director-General revealed that the Trust will soon launch activities to commemorate 60 years of social security in Ghana. Reflecting on the journey, he noted that digital transformation remains central to SSNIT’s efforts to enhance transparency, efficiency, and convenience for its members.

“We value your feedback, experiences, and expectations. A pension scheme is only as strong as the trust it earns from its members,” Mr. Biney remarked.

NPA Commendation

For his part, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Pensioners Association (NPA), Nana Adarkwah Tuffour, praised SSNIT for its continued commitment to fostering open dialogue and improving the welfare of pensioners in Ghana.

Speaking on behalf of the NPA’s General Secretary, Stephen Boakye, Nana Tuffour described the initiative as “a welcome affirmation that SSNIT values its stakeholders and the lives of retirees across the country.”

The event brought together pensioners from the region to engage SSNIT management on issues of welfare, transparency, and the sustainability of the national pension scheme.

By David Afum, Kumasi