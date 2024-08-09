AT Ghana, 3 Music Inspire Students

In a bid to empower the next generation to achieve academic and on-the-job market success, 3Music, in collaboration with AT Ghana and other companies, are organising series of mentorship programme dubbed ‘Refresh’ at the campuses of various tertiary institutions.

The initiative underscores the sponsors’ commitment to fostering well-rounded education and nurturing future leaders.

The programme is aimed at encouraging young students to take full advantage of extra-curricular activities in school.

The second session was held at the University of Education, Winneba Campus under the theme “Balancing Academic and Personal Growth: Navigating Success in College.

It featured engaging sessions where mentors from various fields shared their experiences and insights on the importance of balancing academic pursuits with extra-curricular activities.

Speakers highlighted how participation in sports, music, arts and other non-academic activities can foster essential life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and time management.

CEO of 3 Music, Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai, emphasised the transformative power of extra-curricular activities, stressing that they are “not just about fun and games.”

She said they shape character, build resilience, and prepare students for future challenges, adding that “We are proud to partner with AT Ghana and other companies to encourage students to explore their passions beyond the classroom.”

\ Head of Digital Marketing & New Product Development at AT Ghana, Alex Offei Lartey, said the goal is to equip students with a holistic education as extra-curricular activities provide invaluable opportunities for personal and professional development.

He urged the students to seize these opportunities and broaden their horizons.

Mr. Lartey went on to recount his journey and how perseverance and involvement in extracurricular activities played a pivotal role in his success.

The students participated in interactive sessions, where they received personal advice from some of their mentors.

The mentorship programme received positive feedback from both students and school authorities.

Stephanie Ankrah, a final-year student, remarked, “This event has opened my eyes to the many possibilities outside of academics. I’m now more motivated to join the school choir and the debate team.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak